COUGAR, Wash. — The man found dead east of Cougar, Washington on Friday, January 25 died of homicidal violence, according to autopsy results.

The autopsy was completed on Saturday, January 26. The name of the victim has not been released because police are trying to locate and notify the victim's family.

The body was found by deputies near the junction of Forest Road 83 and 90, about six miles east of Cougar, Washington.

The Skamania County Sheriff's Office said they don't believe there is any danger or threat to people visiting the area of Ape Cave or other recreation sites in the area.

Anyone who was in the area of Ape Cave or Marble Mountain around January 23 and noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact the Skamania County Sheriff's Office at 509-427-9490.