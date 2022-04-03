Job training 'boot camp' gives unemployed job seekers quick advantage

There are a lot of job openings right now, and an employment organization in Vancouver is pre-training potential candidates to give them a leg up on getting hired.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Inside the Partners in Careers (PIC) offices in Vancouver, class is in session. It's a short-term training course put on by the non-profit organization, aimed at people who are interested in working in the food service business.

The training is a four-day boot camp of sorts, with two days of job readiness training in the classroom and two days spent learning in the kitchen at the Northwest Culinary Institute.



The goal is to become solid candidate for employment as an entry level prep-cook.

Josephine Mattos and Denise Cude are friends from church, taking the training together. Cude said she's cooked a lot as a single mom.

"So I do know about cooking, I’ve had a little experience in the kitchen," she said. "But I never really had the confidence to pursue it, I guess."

Mattos said a kitchen career appeals to her.

"I’d be around chefs and I could learn new skills," she said. "Like one day I might want to open up a restaurant."

Mattos, Cude and others in the training will be given the basic tools of the trade, plus some skills and confidence building, to pursue a job in a professional kitchen.

"We are offering it to anybody, as long as they want to commit to the time," said PIC’s Mary Nicholson, manages the training sessions.

The organization has $75,000 in grant money from the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington and the Cowlitz Tribe to train up to 110 people in Clark County, Nicholson said.

And trainings are not just for restaurant jobs; Partners in Careers staff plan to do the same type of sessions for home health care next, and other job types may follow.

"Really being that connection point to offer that training and connect directly with businesses, I think will help the economy in every way: helping the individuals who need employment as well as businesses keep their doors open,” Nicholson said. "There's nothing better than learning by doing — so getting in there, hands-on living it, seeing if you like it."



If participants do like it, they can apply for openings at a job fair that ends the training, giving the unemployed a shot at a new job.

“It's important — support your family you know, and pay the bills,” Mattos said.

"I hope to get just experience; you know every time you learn something you end up becoming a different person, it's exciting," Cude said.