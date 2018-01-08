VANCOUVER, Wash. — A group of community members in Vancouver are pushing to save Vancouver Lake. The group points to an invasive plant called milfoil that is starting to take over the water as a sign the lake is dying.

“In short order, this lake will be dead,” said Alan Stewart, the director of the Vancouver Lake Rowing Club. “It’s just filling in that quickly and we’ve got to change things sooner than later.”

Stewart said over the last few years, he has seen the lake get worse and worse as he takes students out to row. He pointed to a section of the lake that is now unusable because it is covered in milfoil.

“We would come into this portion of the lake with our kids rowing when we have rough weather elsewhere. This is a protected body, [but] I can’t come in here to row in protection anymore because we just can’t row in this. It’s too dangerous,” he said as he grabbed a chunk of the milfoil out of the water.

A group of community members worry Vancouver Lake is dying & say something needs to be done to fix it. The group points to an invasive plant called milfoil that is starting to take over the lake as a sign it’s deteriorating. pic.twitter.com/vElt3RiyDU — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) August 1, 2018

Duane Ehleringer with the Vancouver Sailing Club said he has noticed the same problem.

“Last year it was 10 percent of the lake, this year it’s 20 percent and we see with our research, this entire lake being lost within the next 5 to 7 years,” Ehleringer said.

Both Stewart and Ehleringer are part of a growing number of people in the community who say it's time to take action to save Vancouver Lake.

“It’s a community gem and we really truly want it saved for our children's children's children,” Ehleringer said.

The milfoil can be a hazard for swimmers, rowers, and boaters on the lake. Look how it clogged the motor: pic.twitter.com/zBBEyALTYL — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) August 1, 2018

The group thinks the problem started because there is not enough fresh water coming into the lake. Industrial development narrowed the flushing channel that brings water from the Columbia River into Vancouver Lake. One idea to solve the problem is widening the flushing channel.

“Those areas that used to bring water in and out have been blocked off,” Stewart said. “All we're asking for is to open some of that back up to bring the water back into the lake.”

The Port of Vancouver USA is currently taking public feedback on a proposal to build a vegetated berm along the south bank of the Vancouver Lake Flushing Channel.

The berm would provide a visual and sound buffer, and would serve as a transition from the industrial zoned property south of the channel to the park, open space and wildlife conservation areas to the north. Port of Vancouver said the top and sides of the berm would be planted with native trees, shrubs and vegetation.

Although not completely against the proposed berm, the group pushing to save Vancouver Lake worries the flushing channel will never be widened if the berm is constructed. The group wants the Port of Vancouver to put the berm on hold until more research can be done to improve the health of the lake.

“We’re just asking them to wait a little bit, put that off, give us a chance to study that, study the hydroflow dynamics of water coming in and out of the lake, what it can do for the lake before we build that berm,” Stewart said.

The group believes it will take feedback from the entire community to save Vancouver Lake.

“It truly would be a community project where we all have to get together and work on this to find a solution,” Stewart said.

To weigh in on the project, visit the Port of Vancouver website.

