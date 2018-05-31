VANCOUVER, Wash. – County officials say the Clark County Jail is in desperate need of an upgrade.

The jail was built for a much smaller population, so overcrowding is causing a safety issue not just for inmates, but for law enforcement and the surrounding community. Capacity for the jail is about 450 people and the jail averages about 750 inmates every day.

"Something has to change,” said Clark County Council Chair Marc Boldt.

The foundation and walls of the building do not need upgrades, but the layout needs to change to give the jail more space.

"The inmates are in the jail, in the pods, and the inmates kind of control what's going on, so it's not a good fix. You can't have as many people in,” Boldt explained.

To give you an idea of how packed it is, the inmate pods were built for about 10 people, and on average, the pods hold 25 to 30 people, according to Boldt.

"Rotate cots, really there's no storage anywhere, it's very tight areas. It just doesn't work at all,” Boldt said.

The inmate intake area does not work either. Boldt said it is too small for the number of people going through it, which means law enforcement officers end up waiting in the parking lot, sometimes up to an hour, before they can book someone.

That time spent waiting is time officers could be responding to other calls in the community.

Boldt said this summer, with the jail over capacity, they will have to release people they otherwise would not.

"Until we get this remodeled, the real low level offenses that we would've placed in our jail, we're just going to book and release, which is a real safety issue,” Boldt said.

The county is currently looking at several different remodel options that could cost anywhere from $180 million to $300 million. To fund the project, the county would put a measure on the ballot to increase property taxes. The new jail would also require more staff, which the county said would be paid for with sales tax money. Officials hope to have a plan to present to the voters by spring of 2019.

In addition to upgrading the jail, Clark County is also looking for ways to decrease the number of people in and out of the jail. They are working to create more diversion programs that would address both mental health and substance abuse issues.

