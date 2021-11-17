Investigative team finishes probe of Oct. 17 fatal police shooting in Vancouver

Clark County deputies shot and killed Kfin Karuo on Oct. 17 after he allegedly pointed a gun at deputies. Karuo was wanted for allegedly pointing a handgun at a man.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — An independent regional team in southwest Washington has finished its investigation into the Oct. 17 fatal shooting of Kfin Karuo by Clark County sheriff's deputies and sent the case to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review.

The Columbian reported Clark County Prosecutor Tony Golik said he plans to request a panel of outside prosecutors to help assess whether the deputies' actions were legally justified.