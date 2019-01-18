VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 27-year-old man and his friends have been banned from Royal Caribbean after he jumped off one of the cruise line's ships in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

Nick Naydev, of Vancouver, Wash., posted footage which shows him leaping off his 11th-floor room's balcony on the Symphony of the Seas vessel.

"It was right in the morning, I woke up. Saw my friends on the balcony. I said, 'Hey, I'm going to jump off.' Everybody cheered me on. I'm like, 'Alright, I'm doing it.' Next thing I know I'm just jumping off," Naydev said.

What came next was viral fame, something he never saw coming.

"I never thought it was going to go this far. I don't regret it, honestly," Naydev said, "If anything was going through my mind, I probably would've stepped back down and not jumped. Nothing was going through my mind and two seconds later, I just jumped. I didn't really think it through."

He also didn't know the water he jumped in is usually shark infested.

"The reason why is because when those boats dock, they usually dump all their excess food and stuff like that," Naydev explained. "So, the sharks are just out there just feeding on the food."

Naydev said police spoke with him and his friends, but officers found the whole situation amusing and didn't press any immediate charges.

However, he might not be out of the woods yet.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said, "This was stupid and reckless behavior, and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again,” a spokesperson said. “We are exploring legal action.”

Naydev said the pain after the jump was so bad he could barely sleep, and he had trouble walking for three days.

"I hope I don't inspire anybody to do this because it is very dangerous. I mean, don't think this is a joke. The last thing I want to do is feel responsible that because of me I inspired somebody to do this," Naydev said.