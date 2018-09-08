YACOLT, Wash. — A Southwest Washington teen is recovering in the hospital after a friend pushed her off a bridge near Moulton Falls.

“I could’ve died,” said Jordan Holgerson.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is conducting a criminal investigation.

On Tuesday, Holgerson and a bunch of friends climbed up to the bridge that spans the Lewis River near Moulton Falls. Holgerson had plans to jump but then had second thoughts. That's when a friend came up from behind and pushed her. It was caught on video and went viral. The video was later removed from YouTube.

“In midair I think I might’ve blacked out,” Holgerson said. “I was awake and aware when I hit the water.”

The 16-year-old could very well have drowned. She said someone swam out to rescue her after which she was rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

“I have five broken ribs, air bubbles in my chest and I have a punctured lung,” she said.

Holgerson's doctors said she was lucky she wasn't bleeding internally. She can't do anything active for weeks and says she won't be able to play any fall sports.

It's not uncommon for thrill seekers to jump off the bridge into the water below. A push is a different story.

“This could have been horrible she could have died,” said Holgerson's surgeon MaryClare Sarff.

Sarff says the impact from the water could have been deadly itself, let alone the nearby rocks.

“When you fall three times your height, 50 percent of people will die,” said Sarff.

Holgerson says her friend has since apologized but she said sorry doesn't cut it. Holgerson said she would be choosing her friends "more carefully" from now on.

“It could’ve ended a lot worse,” Holgerson said. "If you're up that high, just make sure you know what you're doing."

© 2018 KGW