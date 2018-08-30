VANCOUVER, Wash. — UPDATE: The advisory was lifted on Sept. 5.

Original story below.

Clark County health officials are warning people to stay out of Vancouver Lake after test results found dangerous levels of toxic blue-green algae in the water.

The algae produces toxins that can be harmful to people, especially children, and deadly for small pets that drink the water, health officials say.

The high toxin levels were found at the Burnt Bridge Creek inlet to the lake. Algae blooms were also spotted at the swim beach and the flushing channel near the beach.

Clark County Public Health recommends the following:

No swimming or water skiing in the lake

No drinking lake water

No water contact for animals

Avoid areas of scum when boating

Clean fish well and discard organs

The health department is continuing to test water samples from the lake. Updates will be posted on the public beach website.

