Police investigating groping incidents at Vancouver apartments

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is investigating two separate incidents where a man entered an apartment through an unlocked door and groped a woman in the middle of the night.

It’s unclear whether the same suspect was involved in both incidents, police said.

The first assault happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday. Police said a man entered an apartment near Southeast 136th Avenue and Eastridge Drive through an unlocked door. He went into a woman’s bedroom and groped her while she was sleeping. The woman screamed and the suspect ran away, police said.

The suspect was described as a white man, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11, 150-180 pounds with brown hair.

The second incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday near Southeast 7th Street and 139th Avenue. Police reported a man entered an apartment, exposed himself to a woman and groped her. A second woman in the apartment and the victim fought the suspect off and he left. Neither woman was physically hurt, police said.

The women described the suspect as a man in his 20s with brown hair.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Team is investigating both assaults.