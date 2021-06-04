Police investigating groping incidents at Vancouver apartments

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is investigating two separate incidents where a man entered an apartment through an unlocked door and groped a woman in the middle of the night.
It’s unclear whether the same suspect was involved in both incidents, police said.
The first assault happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday. Police said a man entered an apartment near Southeast 136th Avenue and Eastridge Drive through an unlocked door. He went into a woman’s bedroom and groped her while she was sleeping. The woman screamed and the suspect ran away, police said.
The suspect was described as a white man, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11, 150-180 pounds with brown hair.
The second incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday near Southeast 7th Street and 139th Avenue. Police reported a man entered an apartment, exposed himself to a woman and groped her. A second woman in the apartment and the victim fought the suspect off and he left. Neither woman was physically hurt, police said.
The women described the suspect as a man in his 20s with brown hair.
The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Team is investigating both assaults.
Police are reminding people to lock and secure their doors and windows, especially at night.