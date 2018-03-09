CAMAS, Wash. — A Gladstone woman died and her husband was critically injured in a head-on boat crash under the Camas Slough Bridge on Sunday.

The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. Natalia Zelenko, 41, died in the crash. Her husband, 39-year-old Andrey Zelenko, who was driving the boat, was taken to PeaceHealth SW Medical Center with critical injuries.

Natalia and Andrey Zelenko were residents of Gladstone.

The driver of the second boat, 36-year-old John Shoaf of Camas, was also taken to PeaceHealth SW Medical Center, for treatment of minor injuries.

Shoaf and Zelenko are cooperating with the investigation. The investigation is still ongoing, but police said they don't believe either of the drivers was impaired at the time of the crash. A decision about potential criminal charges has not been made.

