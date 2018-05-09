VANCOUVER, Wash. — Nearly half of all students in the Evergreen and Vancouver School Districts rely on free and reduced lunches. No school means students are not getting food they would normally receive during the week.

To fill the gap, several places are offering free breakfast, lunches, and food to take home until school resumes.

While Evergreen teachers are on strike, here’s a list of places offering free meals to families:

Orchards United Methodist Church , 11000 NE Fourth Plain Blvd. - Breakfast and lunch from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Games and activities are available. The site is unsupervised.

, 11000 NE Fourth Plain Blvd. - Breakfast and lunch from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Games and activities are available. The site is unsupervised. LeRoy Haagen Memorial Community Park, 13200 NE LeRoy Haagen Memorial Dr. (near covered area). Breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Games and activities available. The site is unsupervised.

13200 NE LeRoy Haagen Memorial Dr. (near covered area). Breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Games and activities available. The site is unsupervised. Brookside 112 Apartments , 4619 NE 112th Ave. - Sack lunch from 11 a.m. - noon

, 4619 NE 112th Ave. - Sack lunch from 11 a.m. - noon Orchards Glen Apartment s, 5701 NE 102nd Ave. - Sack lunch from 11 a.m. - noon

s, 5701 NE 102nd Ave. - Sack lunch from 11 a.m. - noon Prairie View Apartments , 12611 NE 99th St. - Sack lunch from 11 a.m. - noon

, 12611 NE 99th St. - Sack lunch from 11 a.m. - noon Copper Lane Apartments , 2401 NE 4 Seasons Lane - Sack lunch from 11 a.m. - noon

, 2401 NE 4 Seasons Lane - Sack lunch from 11 a.m. - noon Springbrook Village Apartments , 11328 NE 51st Circle - Sack lunch from 11 a.m. - noon

, 11328 NE 51st Circle - Sack lunch from 11 a.m. - noon Crestline Elementary, 13003 SE 7th St. - The District’s Food Service Program, in conjunction with Chartwells (the District’s food service provider) will be providing lunch from 11 a.m.- noon

The Share Mobile Pantry, in partnership with Evergreen, will be available to students and families at the following locations. Available items may include snacks, breakfast and lunch items, bread, fresh produce, nonperishable items and more:

Thursday, Sept. 6, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Fisher's Mill Apartments, 1000 SE 160th Ave

Thursday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m. - noon at LeRoy Haagen Memorial Community Park, 13200 NE LeRoy Haagen Memorial Dr. (near covered area)

Thursday, Sept. 6, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Brookside 112 Apartments, 4619 NE 112th Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 6, 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Springbrook Village Apartments, 11328 NE 51st Circle

Although school is back in session in the Vancouver School District, pop-up pantries are still available for families in need:

Thursday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m. The Ridge Apartments, 6208 NE 17th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98665

Friday, Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 West 39th St. Vancouver WA 98660

Friday, Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m. The Gathering Place, 2500 NE 78th St., Vancouver, WA 98665

Friday, Sept. 7, 1:30 p.m. Boys and Girls Club OK Clubhouse, 4100 Plomondon St., Vancouver WA 98661

Friday, Sept. 7, 3:30 p.m. Marshall Center Park, 1069 East McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver WA 98660

