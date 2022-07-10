Driver dies in Hazel Dell rollover crash Saturday night

Deputies said the driver of a Chevy Silverado apparently struck a median, then went off the road and rolled the vehicle onto its top.

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A driver died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Hazel Dell Saturday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said.

Authorities said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado apparently struck a center median in the 3900 block of Northeast 78th Street, then went off the road and rolled the vehicle onto its top.

Deputies, firefighters and an ambulance responded to the scene around 9:55 p.m.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, died at the scene. Their name won't be released until family is notified.