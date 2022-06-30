About 100 people evacuate due to gas leak in Vancouver neighborhood

A fire spokesperson Bryan Fredrickson said a homeowner was doing repairs when they accidentally ruptured a gas line near Northeast 151st Avenue and 45th Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — About 100 people evacuated their homes in East Vancouver Thursday night after a large natural gas leak in the neighborhood, the Vancouver Fire Department (VFD) said.

A fire spokesperson Bryan Fredrickson said a homeowner was doing repairs when they accidentally ruptured a gas line near 46th Street and 151st Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Dangerously high level of gas were detected at several homes on the block.

Crews were on scene trying to control the leak as of 8:30 p.m. and evacuated residents were on buses waiting to get the all clear.