CAMAS, Wash. — A Washington State Department of Transportation flagger was hit by a driver unhappy with the traffic stoppage in Camas on Friday afternoon, according to police.

The flagger was a subcontractor on a paving and sidewalk crew. The driver, 58-year-old Philip Lauritzen, was stopped by the flagger in the construction zone at Northeast 35th Avenue and Everett Street. Lauritzen argued with the flagger and wanted to turn north onto Northeast Everett Street, according to Camas police. Lauritzen grew impatient and struck the flagger with the front his Ford truck while going around the traffic stoppage, police said.

Lauritzen continued to drive on Northeast Everett Street, where he was stopped by road workers, according to police. The workers then called 911.

Camas police officers arrested Lauritzen for felony hit-and-run, and misdemeanor failure to obey a flagman.

The flagger, who was not identified, was taken to Peace Health Southwest Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

© 2018 KGW