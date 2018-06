VANCOUVER, Wash. – Ducks crossing a road apparently caused a fatal three-vehicle crash in Vancouver on Thursday afternoon.

The crash partially blocked a ramp from Mill Plain Boulevard to Interstate 205.

According to Washington State Patrol, a driver stopped for ducks crossing the roadway, and another vehicle slowed down for the stopped car, when it was struck by a third vehicle.

One person was killed.

No other information was immediately released.

