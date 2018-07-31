VANCOUVER, Wash. — A dog was found dead and a family was displaced after a fire broke out at their Vancouver home Monday evening.

Firefighters with Clark County Fire District 6 arrived at the home, at 11906 NE 40th Ave., around 5:30 p.m. to find flames shooting out of the garage, spokesman Dave Schmitke said.

An older man was helped out of the house and taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Firefighters searching the home found the family’s dog dead.

No one else was injured.

The fire destroyed a vehicle in the garage and damaged another vehicle parked in the driveway.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 40 minutes, Schmitke said. The cause is under investigation.

Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay.

