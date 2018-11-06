VANCOUVER, Wash. – A Vancouver family said they are lucky to be alive after a fire ripped through their home Thursday.

The Curtis family said they smelled smoke around 1:00 a.m., but when they checked the house, they did not see a fire or any smoke. It was not until their dog, Sammy, woke them up thirty minutes later that they discovered the garage was on fire.

“It's rough losing everything,” said Patrick Curtis who suffered burns on his forehead, nose, and ears rescuing his 9-year-old son from their home during the fire.

Everything the Curtis family owned was damaged by the fire. All of their belongs have smoke and water damage.

“I don't know how we're going to replace everything we lost. It's sentimental things. I was in the military for almost ten years,” Curtis said.

An Army veteran deployed twice to Afghanistan and once to Iraq, he said losing his military mementos hurts the most.

Sammy woke up the Curtis family whose Vancouver garage was on fire and spreading to the house. (KGW)

Lost memories aside though, he said they are thankful everyone made it out alive. He had to move quickly to save his 9-year-old son who was asleep in his bedroom.

“I ran in to get my son and then when I ran back out, it got so hot in that little amount of time because the space between my front door and my son's room is probably like 15 feet, and as soon as I rounded the corner and into his room and came back out, it was so hot that it burned my face, burned my son's ears and the tip of his nose,” Curtis said.

The family’s dog, Sammy, woke up the family just in time with his persistent barking. They credit Sammy with saving their lives that night.

“If it would've been ten seconds more, I don’t think I would've been able to get me and my son out of the house,” Curtis said. “If he hadn't put up the fuss that he did, I don't know if we would've gotten out of bed right away.”

The home did have smoke detectors, but they did not go off right away because the fire started in the garage and had not yet spread to the main part of the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



The Curtis family does not have renters insurance, so they do not know how they are going to replace everything.

Family and friends have donated clothing, but they are still in need of help and have started a GoFundMe campaign. They said the generosity of friends and family gives them hope in this difficult time.

“It really shows the humanity still left in people and I love it, it's actually uplifting a little bit,” Curtis said.

