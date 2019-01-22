VANCOUVER, Wash. — With four schools in the Evergreen Public School District among the potential exposure sites for the measles outbreak in Clark County, health officials have issued new advisories to help minimize the spread of the disease.

The four schools are Evergreen High School, Hearthwood Elementary, Image Elementary and Orchards Elementary.

Already, students and staff at the four schools are required to have proof or immunization or immunity to attend school.

RELATED: Clark County measles outbreak: Confirmed cases expands to 22, three new exposure sites identified

In addition to that safeguard, the county has now asked that any person who has been exposed to any of the 22 confirmed measles cases in Clark County not attend any school activities, including all sporting events, unless they can show proof of immunization or immunity.

It’s not a district-wide requirement. But for events at the schools on the list, it means attendees to events who may have had direct contact with a measles case need some sort of documentation from a doctor’s office proving they’re immune to the measles virus.

"The individuals, their families and perhaps their social circles, so we're relying on them providing that information as well," said Gail Spolar, the communications director for Evergreen Public Schools. "We'll have extra staff at any of these performances or games and we'll see how it goes."

The restriction is in place at Evergreen High and Hearthwood and Image elementary schools until January 30. The restriction will be in place until February 5 at Orchards Elementary.

So how do you know if you’ve been around a person with the measles?

Starting on Tuesday, Clark County began putting out automated phone calls to people who may have had direct contact with a measles case, though not everyone who may have been exposed will receive a call.

RELATED: Parents with children too young for measles vaccine worry as Clark County outbreak grows

RELATED: Verify fast facts: Measles