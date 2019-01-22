VANCOUVER, Wash. — With four schools in the Evergreen Public School District among the potential exposure sites for the measles outbreak in Clark County, county health officials have issued new advisories to help minimize the spread of the disease.

The four schools are Evergreen High School, Hearthwood Elementary, Image Elementary and Orchards Elementary.

Already, students and staff at the four schools are required to have proof or immunization or immunity to attend school.

In addition to that safeguard, the county has now asked that any person who has been exposed to any of the 22 confirmed measles cases in Clark County to not attend any school activities, including all sporting events, unless they can show proof of immunization or immunity.

The restriction is in place at Evergreen High and Hearthwood and Image elementary schools until January 30. The restriction will be in place until February 5 at Orchards Elementary.

