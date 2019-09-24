CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff's detectives hope to speak with the driver or occupants of a late-model white Ford pickup towing a fishing boat that picked up a hitchhiker along Northwest Hayes Road Monday morning.

The hitchhiker was Eugene A. Jorgensen, 57, who police later arrested for vehicular homicide and felony hit and run.

The Ford pickup driver is considered "uninvolved passerby" who picked up Jorgensen not knowing he was a suspect in a crime, police said. They just want information.

The incident began Monday morning at about 10:48 a.m. with a single-vehicle collision in the 42200 block of Northwest Hayes Road.

A red Nissan Pathfinder had driven off the roadway and had rolled several times, colliding with and shearing off a PUD pole in the process, police said.

Tylor A. Krout, 30, was found deceased on the ground near the vehicle.

Jorgensen, the driver, walked away from the scene and hitched a ride with the "uninvolved passerby," police said.

Jorgensen was arrested later that day. After treatment at a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and for a K-9 dog bite, he was booked into the Clark County Jail.

At this time, excessive speed and driver impairment are suspected factors in the collision.

Detectives with the Clark County Sheriff's Office would like to speak to the driver or occupants of the vehicle that picked up Jorgensen.

Anyone with information regarding this can contact Detective Chris Skidmore at 564-397-5482, Option 2.