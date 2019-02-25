VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Clark County deputy checking on a suspicious car at Northeast 75th Street and 104th Avenue was struck by the driver who was able to flee pursuing police cars.

When the deputy approached the car about 3 a.m., there were two women standing outside it. When he stopped his patrol car in front, the women jumped into the car. The driver pulled out towards the deputy, hitting him in the lower extremities.

Other deputies pursued the car in a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph. It was last seen southbound on Interstate 205 crossing the Glenn Jackson bridge into Portland.

The deputy who was struck was taken to a hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

Further information was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Jayson Camp.