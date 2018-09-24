VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two years after an arsonist set fire to Vancouver United Church of Christ in Hazel Dell, the building opened for the first time Sunday.

"Two years, four months, and 28 days,” explained Vancouver United Church of Christ Communications Director Ken Rowe about how long it has been since the fire.

For two years, the church congregation was not able to meet in the building. Instead, they met in other churches willing to help and in a tent in the parking lot during the summer.

"It's been disruptive and a struggle at times,” said church member Marilynn Jones.

File: Reward offered in Vancouver church arson

File: Clark County church works to rebuild after arson

Rowe remembers getting a call early that morning in May of 2016 about the smoke alarm going off at the church.

"Kind of you know, heart stopping,” Rowe said.

Investigators said Rowe’s church was the first in a string of arsons. That week, a fire was also set at the Liberty Bible Church of The Nazarene in Vancouver and at an empty church building in Brush Prairie.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Surveillance video caught the suspect on camera in Brush Prairie. Moments after he arrives, the video shows a flash, then he runs off. The suspect has never been caught despite a reward being offered.

"We just know that whoever that person is, is really hurting and so we have always from the beginning, really prayed for them, who they are, and extended forgiveness and our love and our hope that they get the help that they need,” explained Vancouver United Church of Christ Senior Pastor Jennifer Brownell.

Pictures from the fire now hang on the walls of the newly remodeled building. However, the devastation seen in the photos was in stark contrast to the joy seen on the faces of those walking into the new church for the first time.

“Euphoric,” Rowe said.

"I'm going to get emotional,” Jones said. “I didn't even realize that, you know, it's just wonderful. It's so beautiful and we're so happy."

"I've been in tears all day,” explained church member Randy Franklin. “It's just, it's been a long process for all of us, but it's been a real learning experience.”

Franklin said it was actually the fire that brought him to the church.

"I came the first Sunday after the fire,” Franklin said. “I was watching TV and I saw the fire on TV and it just brought me to tears and I told my partner, that’s the church we’re going to and we came the next Sunday and we were welcomed with open arms, hugs, and it was just amazing.”

So what was meant to be destructive, instead helped the church grow and connect with the community it serves.

“As tragic as the fire was, I believe that the fire is what brought me to the church and in my opinion, that's some of God's work,” Franklin said.

The church added extra security, cameras, and motion detectors. It hopes that will help keep something like this from happening again in the future.

© 2018 KGW