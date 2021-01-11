Body cams on Clark County ballot in Washington election

It is election time in Washington state. The deadline to get your vote in is Nov. 2.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — It is a busy ballot for November 2021, an off-year election to decide school boards and city councils in a number of places in Clark County.



Proposition 10 funds body-worn cameras for sheriff's deputies. Deputies have been involved in several high-profile, deadly incidents.



The sheriff, county prosecutor and the county council all support body cams to increase transparency and accountability of all involved.



The cost would be a 0.1% sales tax, or $.10 for every $100 spent, to pay for the cameras and administration costs. The tax would raise an estimated $6 million a year and last for 10 years, to fund the program for 30 years.



In Vancouver, the vote for mayor is on.



We talked to both candidates, to get their closing pitch to voters.



Incumbent Anne-McEnerny-Ogle was by far the top vote-getter in the May primary. She cites her four decades of public service as the type of experience people in Vancouver want.



“For the last 41 years I've been working in this community to keep it safe and welcoming and prosperous and vibrant,” said McEnerny-Ogle.



Challenger Earl Bowerman has one thing on his mind: hiring more police officers. He wants to improve what he sees as a public safety problem.

"I’m hands-on oriented, results-oriented and I think public safety is the number one priority and dealing with people who cause problems, in terms of not being able to walk Downtown at night or in the afternoon, and people that cause fear when you’re around them. I think we need to take a close look at our budget and prioritize what's important,” said Bowerman.



McEnerny-Ogle points to progress as mayor, in public safety and other areas. Despite a pandemic, the mayor said she is working to improve Vancouver.

“We're in the middle of some incredible work, we're doing lots of things with our community our citizens, residents, businesses… and I’d be honored to accept a job renewal, to continue to work with our community and continuing to make us vibrant and safe.”

To the election itself, like the May primary there is extra scrutiny coming from observers, most from the county's Republican party.



The auditor who oversees elections said they appreciate the interest in the process, as the ballots come in across the county, and they carry out a fair election.