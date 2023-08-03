1 person, pet dead after car crashes into Vancouver home

The identities of the victims and home occupants have not yet been released by the Vancouver Police Department.

VANCOUVER, Wash — One person and pet are dead after a driver crashed into a house in Vancouver, Washington Thursday evening, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

The Vancouver Fire Department responded at about 6:40 p.m. to reports of a vehicle crashing into a home with occupants trapped at 2607 Unander Avenue near the intersection of Fourth Plain and Fruit Valley Road.

One person and a family pet who were in the home at the time of the incident did not survive the crash. Two other people who lived in the home were displaced, fire officials said.

Vancouver Fire's Heavy Rescue and Technical Rescue teams worked to ensure that the home did not collapse on emergency responders while working to remove the trapped occupants.

Two ambulances from American Medical Response, 17 fire crew members, and the Vancouver Fire Chaplain also responded at the scene, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

The identities of the victims, driver, or potential vehicle occupants have not been released at this time.

The Vancouver Police Department have also responded and will be conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

