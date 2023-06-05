Evacuation orders lifted after brush fire in Vancouver

Early Monday, fire crews were battling a blaze near Northeast 86th Avenue and Northeast 20th Street in an area near Meadowbrook Marsh Park.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Residents are now able to return to their homes as of 5:10 p.m. after evacuation orders have been lifted for near homes. Vancouver fire crews contained a reported brush fire near Northeast 86th Avenue and Northeast 20th Street, a Vancouver Fire Department spokesperson confirmed Monday afternoon.

The call for the fire came in at around 2:10 p.m., according to dispatch records.

The scale of the evacuation was not immediately clear; the Vancouver fire official confirmed just after 3 p.m. that crews were evacuating "some nearby houses" while actively battling the blaze.

Crews also contained, an additional brush unrelated to this initial fire near Northeast 56th Way in Vancouver. Around 4:13 p.m. it was set as a Level 3 GO NOW evacuations for nearby homes. The fire has since been contained as of 4:18 p.m. and residents have reoccupied their homes, according to dispatch records.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

