RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Two men jumped from a window to escape a burning home and a woman was reported missing after flames engulfed a house north of Ridgefield, Washington, on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, fire investigators found a body in the rubble and a medical examiner was called to the scene to determine if it was the missing woman.

Firefighters said the woman was trying to find dogs in the home. Crews later found one dog when they searched the building. Another was found in the area an hour later. Both were alive.

The woman has not been identified. Her grandfather, who lives near the home, says she is in her 20s.

Fire crews were dispatched at 3:53 a.m. to the 29300 block of Northwest 41st Avenue, according to a Clark County Fire District Division Chief Dan Yager.

Arriving crews found a home on fire and called for backup units. Water tenders had be dispatched to the scene, he said. There were no hydrants serving the home.

One of the men who escaped broke his leg.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2018 KGW