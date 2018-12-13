A new development has been announced for Vancouver's waterfront. In addition to waterfront park projects west of the Interstate Bridge, Kirkland Development plans to redevelop nearly four acres just east of the bridge.

Joe’s Crab Shack and Who Song & Larry’s will be demolished to make way for 300,000 square feet of residential units and 50,000 square feet of retail space. A hotel, some office space and restaurants could also be part of the plan.

A Kirkland spokesman said it’s possible the popular restaurants could find a new home in the new development, but there's been no agreement at this point.

“If you look at the buildings, there's a lot of wear on them, and change can be good too,” said Dean Kirkland, chairman of Kirkland Development.

However it shakes out, Kirkland is excited about giving the land along the Columbia River a rebirth.

“I think it's one of the last great pieces on the waterfront, it happens to be on the east side and with what's happening on the west side this will make a huge difference.”

The new development is expected to take several years to complete.

