VANCOUVER, Wash. — Caution signs are posted at Vancouver Lake to warn people of possible blue-green algae in the water.

Clark County Public health said suspected blooms of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae were identified at the Burnt Bridge Creek inlet and the flushing channel near the swim beach. A blue-green algae bloom was not detected at the Vancouver swim beach area.

Public Health is warning people to look for blooms when recreating in the lake and said to avoid direct contact with lake water with floating blue-green-colored scum. Officials are awaiting sample results from two locations to determine if toxins are in the water.

Vancouver Lake Regional Park is still open and staff said water in park restrooms and shelters is not affected by lake water, so it is safe to drink.

Health officials are recommending:

No swimming or water skiing in areas of scum.

No drinking lake water.

No water contact for animals in areas of scum.

Avoid areas of scum when boating.

Clean fish well and discard organs.

More information about the algae advisory can be found on the Public Health public beach website.

