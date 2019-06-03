VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 14-year-old girl helped save her brother from their burning home by following directions from a 911 dispatcher to break his bedroom window and warn him to get out.

Jenny Neang, who lived in the home with her brother and grandmother, said their front door was blocked and there was no exit through their garage, meaning their back door was the only way out.

"It was really difficult to breathe. I was yelling out at everyone to get out of the house and I ran to the front and saw where the fire started," she said.

Vancouver fire crews were dispatched at 4:38 a.m. to the house fire at 9012 NE 91st Street.

Neang and her grandmother got out of the house, but her brother was still inside.

"My brother was still asleep," Neang said.

She called 911 and dispatchers told her to find a way to break a window.

"I grabbed a rock to break the window to alert him to get out of the house," she said.

Then, Neang said, someone else went into the house and pulled her brother out.

"I broke the window and I was yelling 'Get out!' and someone went inside without my knowledge and they dragged him out as I was breaking the window," said Neang.

Firefighters said had someone not gotten the boy out, the flames were so intense by the time they arrived that a rescue may have not been possible.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. The home was deemed a total loss.

"I’m in shock. I’m kind of heartbroken that my house is gone," Neang said.