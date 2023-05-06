A Vancouver woman is stuck in Portugal after suffering a medical emergency. It'll cost $250K to fly her home

Diana James suffered a subdural hematoma on the second day of her trip to Portugal. She's now in a coma with her family unsure of when they'll get to bring her back.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Vancouver family is fighting to bring their 71-year-old mother back home after she had an unexpected medical emergency abroad. Diana James is now in a coma after suffering a subdural hematoma on the second day of her trip to Portugal.

Her family says it will cost them a quarter of a million dollars to get her medically transported back to Washington.

"We can just hope that she recovers as best as she can and we can get her home," said Megan Kunze, Diana’s daughter. "So within 24 hours of her getting here, she suffered that and didn't even get to enjoy really any of her vacation. And my brother and I flew out within 48 hours and we've been with her ever since."

Kunze says her mother had mentioned a headache when she got off the plane in Portugal but was determined not to waste a minute of her trip. But everything changed after she lost unconscious during an art class in the park and was rushed into emergency surgery.

"They performed a craniotomy on her, so they removed part of her skull to relieve the pressure inside of her brain and evacuated her hematoma," said Kunze.

Diana then went into a coma; no one knows how long that could last.

“On a coma scale, three being the worst and 15 being an equivalent of you and I having this conversation, she was at a four,” said Kunze. “So she was very comatose when we got here — she was not responsive. And I would say three to four days after we got here she started showing signs and started responding to us.”

Now they’re left with the bill to get her back home after not purchasing travel medical insurance — something they now regret.

“We have never traveled outside of the U.S. other than to Canada and we didn’t realize travel medical insurance was an option or that it would cover something like this,” said Kunze.

Marie Dodds, a spokesperson with AAA Oregon, says this is something they see often — medical emergencies abroad when traveling.

Dodds says health insurance plans typically provide coverage while traveling within the U.S. But often that's not the case, while traveling internationally.

“Travel medical insurance tends to catch people by surprise, because when you travel, you don’t expect to fall and break your arm need emergency medical help. But these types of things happen all the time,” said Dodds. “If you are traveling abroad the first thing you want to do is get in touch with your health insurance provider, explain to them where you're going, tell them what country you're visiting and ask whether you will be covered. If you are not covered it is a really good idea to invest in travel medical insurance.”

Kunze says her mother has started to open her eyes, but adds she still has months if not years left of recovery and they're hoping to do that all back home in Vancouver.

"I feel like she recognized who I was — which for my brother and I [it was a] very blessed moment that give us hope that she is going to be okay," she said.

As summer travel season heats up, Diana’s family hopes their experience can serve to educate others regarding the benefits of travel insurance, especially for those with chronic health issues.