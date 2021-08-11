Vancouver woman recovering after she was hit by a bullet while training for a half marathon

According to her mother, Alicia Nilo was running on the Padden Parkway Trail on Oct. 21, when she felt an unexpected pain in her hip.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three days before Alicia Nilo was set to run a half marathon, she was shot in the hip while running on the Padden Parkway Trail close to her home in Vancouver.

According to her mother, Jessie Nilo, the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Oct. 21, near NE 117th Avenue. Nilo explains that, while on her run, her daughter felt a sharp pain.

"She looked down and there was a hole in her exercise clothing with blood...we were wondering if this was targeted or if this was a stray bullet or whatever. To this day, they are still investigating," she said.

Nilo said a single bullet was lodged into her daughter's hip.

"I was thanking God that she wasn’t more injured than she was," said Nilo. "It didn’t take her life. When she was examined at the hospital - she was brought to the hospital by ambulance - they discovered that if it had been even a fraction of an inch anywhere different, it would have either torn through her internal organs, or embedded in her spine. So things could’ve been even worse than this. So we have really mixed feelings."

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Nilo told KGW News Clark County deputies do not have a suspect at this time.

As for her daughter, Nilo said Alicia is still in pain, and leaning on the support of her loved ones during this difficult time.

"That bullet is still embedded in her. They cannot take it out," said Nilo. "I think that she is doing the best that anybody could. It's not uncommon to have days where you just feel like you can't do anything when you're in a situation like this and we are just assuring her that it's okay. It's normal. Our whole goal for her right now is healing."

Through physical therapy, Alicia will relearn how to walk.

Although the circumstances around this shooting are unknown, her message is this, in regard to firearms:

"She just wants to urge everybody to care for your community in every way that you can," said Nilo, "Which includes safety with every kind of power that you have."