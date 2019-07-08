VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver woman has been reported missing from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Elizabeth Lee, 44, was last seen Monday.

According to Chicago police, Lee was trying to catch a flight to Portland but did not get on the plane.

It’s unclear if any foul play is suspected in Lee’s disappearance.

Lee is described as 5-foot-2, 150 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and a light complexion.

Anyone with information about Lee is asked to call Chicago police at 312-744-8266.

