VANCOUVER, Wash. — UPDATE: Chicago police say Lee has been found safe.

Original story below.

A Vancouver woman has been reported missing from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Elizabeth Lee, 44, was last seen on Tuesday.

According to Chicago police, Lee was trying to catch a Monday flight to Portland but did not get on the plane.

A family member told KGW that Lee checked into a hotel in Chicago using her credit card. She checked out early Tuesday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Lee is described as 5-foot-2, 150 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and a light complexion.

Anyone with information about Lee is asked to call Chicago police at 312-744-8266.

