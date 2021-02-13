Vancouver woman dies in crash on slick highway

Troopers say the crash happened on State Route 500, just northeast of Vancouver on Friday morning.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A Vancouver woman died after losing control of her car and colliding with another vehicle on a snowy Friday morning in Clark County, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Troopers said Maria Hernandez de Lopez, 52, was driving westbound on SR 500 near Northeast 182nd Avenue at about 10:20 a.m. when she drifted into the eastbound lane.

Her Nissan Altima collided with a Dodge Ram pickup that was heading eastbound on the highway. Both vehicles went into a ditch, WSP said in a press release.

Hernandez de Lopez died at the scene. The other driver, a 28-year-old Vancouver man, was not injured. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is believed to have played a factor in this collision, troopers said, adding that there is no evidence drugs or alcohol were involved.