Police investigate suspicious death at Vancouver home

Homicide detectives responded to a home on Northeast 137th Avenue where they found a man dead inside late Saturday afternoon.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The death of a man who was found at a home on Saturday afternoon is described as "suspicious," the Vancouver Police Department said.

Officers responded at 5:45 p.m. to a home located on Northeast 137th Avenue near 39th Street. They found an adult man who was deceased in the garage of the home.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death.

Other than stating it appears to be suspicious in nature, police did not release any information about the possible cause of the man's death or any suspects wanted.

The man's identity will be released after he is positively identified and the medical examiner confirms the cause of death. Those details will be released by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

No further details have been released at this time to the public.

This is a developing story and more details will be updated information is released.

