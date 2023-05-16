'It’s a lot of work': Vancouver rowers win medals at British Columbia Regatta

The rowers will compete this weekend at Vancouver Lake in the US Rowing Northwest Championships.

Example video title will go here for this video

VANCOUVER, Wash — On a sunny, hot, Friday afternoon the novice women's quad team from the Vancouver Lake Rowing Club makes it to the water for a training session.

“It’s a lot of work but worth it in the end. You see a lot of results from it,” said rower Nora Allen.

The results speak for themselves. Last month they competed at the Brentwood Regatta in British Columbia. They came away with gold and silver medals.

“It was a little nerve wracking” said rower Katie McClellan. She added “To come out with two medals was pretty good, a little surprising though.”



While four do the work with the oars there's someone else in the boat.

Laying down up front there to keep everything on track.

Atticus Braam is the coxswain.

“I am in charge but there's mutual respect between rowers and the coxswain,” said Braam.

The next big event for the Vancouver Lake Rowing Club comes up this weekend.

The Regional Championships are scheduled for Vancouver Lake. More than a thousand rowers will compete including teams from the Vancouver Lake Rowing Club.

If you’re interested in learning more about rowing, you can go to the Vancouver Lake Rowing Club website. They run learn to row camps during the summer.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here