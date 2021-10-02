Deputies arrest man in Vancouver-area road rage shooting

Aleksey Enes, 30, was booked at the Clark County jail. He's facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies arrested a Brush Prairie man on Friday for allegedly shooting at a vehicle during a road rage incident just outside the Vancouver city limits last month.

On Sept. 22, the Clark County Sheriff's Office received several calls about the driver of a Subaru firing multiple shots at another vehicle on Northeast Padden Parkway east of 94th Avenue.

Deputies found shell casings on the street and later confirmed that the victim's vehicle was hit, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Following up on a tip, investigators located the suspect's vehicle in Brush Prairie on Oct. 1 and spoke to several people outside the home.

They obtained a search warrant for the home, where they seized several guns and ammunition of the same caliber used in the shooting.