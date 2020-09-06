Vancouver restaurant owner voices support for local law enforcement

Charles Bibens took to Facebook to voice his support for law enforcement after a customer left his restaurant because of a sign out front

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Not every business during the COVID-19 pandemic has an easy time surviving and thriving. Not every business is Goldie's Texas Style BBQ in Northeast Vancouver.

"This year's been real great," Owner Charles Bibens said, "When they shut down, our business got busier. We got busier just doing takeout. Made me want to do takeout forever!"

Bibens has owned Goldie's BBQ for 17 years. He first started in a food cart pod, then out of a gas station and for the last 11 years his Texas style barbecue can be found at his store off 4th Plain Boulevard near NE 162nd.

"I think the customers coming because of what we represent," Bibens said.

Around Christmas time, he says a friend approached him about painting a Christmas design on his front windows. Bibens had a better idea.

"My son is a police officer, before he was on the force, we supported police and respected what they did."

On the front windows are two painting of flags, an American flag with the words, "God protect all our military soldiers" and a black and white flag with a blue stripe with the words, "God protect our local law enforcement"

"We love those guys. They put their life on the line every day for us and to protect and serve this community. The least we could do is thank them and give them some support."

Customers that shared the same views came to support Goldie's too.

"I'm retired Marine Corps, so I support all sides here," customer Jeff Lindquist said, "I fought for my country so people can protest and have a purpose and I support law enforcement and the military clearly. When I found out he was on the news, I thought I'd come down here and check it out and support this business."

In a time when police are at the forefront of worldwide protests, the paintings on the front of Biben's restaurant aren't always well received. On June 3rd, Biben's took to Facebook to talk about his experience with a customer that had walked away from the restaurant because of the paintings and talked about why they were there.

The 6-minute long video has been viewed and shared more than a thousand times.

In the video, Bibens talks about his support for police and asks for respect for those on the front lines and says others need to police the protesters not following orders.

"Try to intervene and help them to calm down and do what the police is asking. That man is doing his job, just like you would be doing your job. I'll add one more thing, you can't legislate prejudice out of people. If somebody is prejudice or racist or whatever ain't no law in the world going change their heart. Only Jesus Christ can change that."