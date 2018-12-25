VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver restaurant continued its tradition of serving up meals for all who need one on Christmas.

Warehouse 23 has served free Christmas meals since the 1980s, and even continued the tradition when ownership of the restaurant changed in recent years.

On Tuesday, volunteers like 8-year-old Aliyah Herndon served plates full of turkey, ham, stuffing and more. Aliyah’s reason for volunteering on Christmas Day was simple. She said, “It’s the day of giving.”

Rich Melnick has been involved in this since the beginning.

"This is what the holiday is all about. Giving and people need it,” he said.

Workers and volunteers served up several hundred meals.

Clay Coleman was one of those who ate. He doesn’t have family in Vancouver. He called the meal he shared with people at the restaurant "huge", and added that it was the highlight of his month.