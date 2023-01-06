Teen expected to survive after being struck near Vancouver high school

Washingon State Patrol said that the 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A teenager was hit by a car and injured while crossing the street near Prairie High School in the Orchards area of Vancouver, Washington State Patrol confirmed Friday afternoon.

State Trooper William Finn said in a statement that the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on SR 503, or NE 117th Avenue, which runs alongside the high school.

According to Finn, a 14-year-old girl started to cross the street in an area where there was no marked crosswalk. SR 503 is a four-lane road in this area, and drivers in the southbound left lane had stopped for the teenager to cross. A driver traveling in the right lane did not realize why the other cars were stopping, Finn said, and hit the teen as she stepped into the right lane.

The driver was going about 40 mph, which is the posted speed limit through the area, Finn added.

The 14-year-old was knocked unconscious in the crash, but later regained consciousness at the scene as paramedics responded. She was taken to Legacy Emmanuel in Portland with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. She was in stable condition at the time.

Finn did not confirm whether the teen is a student of Prairie High School.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman driving a 2009 Toyota Camry, stayed at the scene. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash, according to WSP.