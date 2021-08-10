1 person dead, 1 injured after 2 shootings in Vancouver

The shootings happened within a 20-minute time span. Detectives said they don't know if the shootings are connected.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are investigating two shootings that happened within about a 20-minute span on Aug. 9. One of the shootings left a man dead.

Police responded to a shooting around 10:25 p.m. at 4801 E. 5th Ave. Residents reported hearing multiple shots fired. Officers found a man in a parking lot who had been shot. Police said the man was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Around 10:46 p.m., police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in a parking lot at 4601 NE 18th St. Officers found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. Police said the man is in critical condition in the hospital.

The Vancouver Major Crimes Unit is investigating both shootings. Detectives do not know if the shootings are connected.