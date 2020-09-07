Vancouver police searching for woman who went missing almost a month ago

Darla Pardo, 60, never returned from her one-week vacation in June and Vancouver police are now asking for the public's help finding her.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who went missing in June.

Darla Jean Pardo, 60, told her job and landlord that she was going on a one-week vacation on June 12. She left for that vacation on June 14 and has not been heard from since.

She is 5'7", she wears glasses, has dark brown hair and is not known to drive a vehicle. All attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful. Pardo does not have any known family or close friends in the Clack County area.