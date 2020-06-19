Vancouver Police searching for missing endangered adult

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Jorge Hernandez was last seen on June 18 at a work site in the area of NE Meadows Drive and North of NE 63rd Street in Vancouver. He is not familiar with the area and walked away at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen since.
Hernandez has been diagnosed with a mental disability that was not disclosed in the press release from police, however it was noted that it makes communication difficult with others. He does not speak English but is fluent in Spanish.
He is approximately 5’5”, has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, a green t-shirt, blue jeans and a blue pair of tennis/hiking style shoes. According to police, Hernandez had his ID card, issued in Mexico, on him when he went missing.
Hernandez has been known to walk for long distances. He had a prior incident with similar circumstances. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and report any information to their local police.