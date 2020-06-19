Vancouver Police searching for missing endangered adult

Vancouver Police is asking for the public’s help in finding Jorge Hernandez.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Jorge Hernandez was last seen on June 18 at a work site in the area of NE Meadows Drive and North of NE 63rd Street in Vancouver. He is not familiar with the area and walked away at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Hernandez has been diagnosed with a mental disability that was not disclosed in the press release from police, however it was noted that it makes communication difficult with others. He does not speak English but is fluent in Spanish.