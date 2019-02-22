VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police identified the officer involved in the shooting of 16-year-old Clayton Joseph as 48-year-old corporal Roger Evans.

Vancouver Police said Evans has been with the department since 1998 and was promoted to corporal in December 2018. He is currently assigned to West Precinct Patrol.

KGW has done several stories on Evans in the past, some about his work as a K-9 handler and others about an incident where he was off duty and pulled a gun on his butcher.

In 2007, Evans’ K-9 partner Dakota was killed in the line of duty. At Dakota’s funeral in November that year, Evans gave a speech and said, “Dakota ran into those woods a brave warrior, he found the bad guy and he took a bullet that I'm certain was meant for one of the officers that was out there.”

Six weeks after the funeral, Evans was in the news again for a very different reason. He pulled a gun on his butcher, Michael Brannan, while he was off duty. KGW spoke to Brannon about what happened then, and again on Thursday.

“Something like that doesn't really leave, even after a period of this time,” Brannan explained.

Brannan owns Top Choice Meat Market in Vancouver. He said Evans was upset because they messed up his deer jerky order. He said Evans refused to leave and pulled a gun on him in the parking lot. At the time, Brannan did not know Evans was a police officer.



“He backed up like two feet and pulled an automatic pistol out of his waistband and within five, six feet, he was on me,” Brannan said. “At that point, I just kind of like turned around and ran back in the store doors.”

Evans said he felt threatened by Brannon and worried he had a weapon because he is a butcher. However, Brannon did not have a weapon on him.

The incident launched a huge investigation. Evans was reprimanded in a letter, but was not suspended and no charges were filed. Brannan still feels more should have been done.



“I think that was really wrong how they handled it,” Brannan explained. “If it had been you or anybody else that pulled a gun out there, you'd have been arrested right out there in that parking lot.”

Fast forward to February 2019, Evans is now on critical incident leave, which is standard protocol for the shooting of 16-year-old Clayton Joseph. The case is still under investigation.



KGW reached out to the Vancouver Police Officer's Guild about the shooting. They responded with the following statement:

To Whom it May Concern:

The men and women of the Vancouver Police Department are highly trained and thoughtful public servants. Our officers work hard every day to protect our neighbors and citizens, sometimes in the face of grave danger to themselves.

In rare circumstances, our officers, in accordance with their training, must make incredibly difficult, split-second decisions to defend themselves or others from deadly threats. We understand the gravity of those decisions and take no pleasure in any loss of life. The Vancouver Police Officer's Guild sees no material correlation between a 12-year-old incident that was thoroughly reviewed and the incident from two nights ago. To the degree there is any correlation, it’s that this recent incident, like the one prior, will be thoroughly reviewed.

As we provide this public response, the Clark County Regional Major Crimes Team is working diligently to ensure there is a detailed and complete review of what occurred. We welcome both that investigation and the subsequent review of this incident from the Clark County Prosecutor's Office.

Once all the facts are gathered and made available to everyone, including the media and public, we have no doubt that Corporal Evans’ split-second decision to protect the lives of his fellow officers will be found to be consistent with both Washington State law and the Vancouver Police Department policy.

Sincerely,

Neil Martin, president, Vancouver Police Officer's Guild