Police: Pickup truck driver slams into two Vancouver homes after going wrong way, driving erratically

Investigators said they got several reports about someone in a dark green truck speeding and nearly hitting pedestrians, before hitting two houses.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, Vancouver police said several concerned callers reached out, reporting someone driving a dark green truck erratically in the Cascade Park area of the city.

According to callers, the driver sped through parking lots, neighborhoods and, at times, drove in the wrong lane and toward pedestrians who narrowly escaped getting hit by the car.

Police said the truck continued down the 14100 block of SE McGillivray Boulevard, crossed the lane of travel and hit a retaining wall. Then, the truck continued through it - into two homes and a parked car.

Investigators report the driver managed to crawl out of the passenger window, and briefly hid underneath the truck before he was taken into custody by police.

"The car came through three yards, and I could hear it like literally trailing through everything and exploded into my house," said homeowner Tom Smith. "It felt like a bomb went off. My wife and I came running out, and saw that the car was literally lodged into our house.

"My kids weren't home - luckily they were with their grandparents so thank goodness, because that would've been really traumatic. But my dogs were in the garage when the car came barreling in."

Luckily, no one was injured, besides the driver of the truck - who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officer said speed and impairment were both factors in the crash. Once the driver is released from the hospital, they said he will be charged with DUI and multiple counts of hit-and-run.