VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man was carjacked in front of his home on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was sitting in his parked car in the 1100 block of Northeast 142nd Avenue when two men got into the back seat, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle, according to Vancouver police.

The victim gave up his car. He was not injured.

The suspects, described by police as black men in their 30s who are about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, took off in the stolen Chevy Malibu. The car has Washington license plate AXK3381.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911. Police said people should not approach the people in the car.