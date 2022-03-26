Six months later, unsolved Vancouver homicide case sees new movement

The family of a young murder victim is searching for answers more than six months after their loved one was killed in Vancouver. Now there is new information.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Tyler Harris was just 19 when he died. Vancouver police say the young man was shot to death at the doorway of his apartment.



It happened shortly before midnight last August 29, in the 3500 block of Northeast 50th Court in Vancouver.



“He is oldest of his siblings, so they miss him very much ... it's been difficult, but we take it day by day,” said Harris' mother, Melissa Gassaway.



Harris had four younger siblings, and Gassaway said that her eldest was a gem.



“Very strong young man who had his life ahead of him, a wonderful life ahead of him, Gassaway continued. "Very smart, very caring, very kind.”

Now Tyler Harris is gone, and the case remains unsolved. But newly released images from surveillance video could help crack the case.



The video shows two women and a man that investigators say are seen knocking on Harris’ door. Moments later Harris is shot, and the three people flee.



Both women are wearing dark leggings, one with the red and white "FILA" logo on the side, the other wearing a dark hoodie with what appears to be Washington State Cougar logos.

The man is wearing Nike shoes that are white and black on the front and orange and yellow on the back.



Tyler's mother had to celebrate her son's birthday without him recently. Now she hopes the images and Crime Stoppers' $2,500 reward offer gives family the gift of closure that they deserve.



“We feel confident that with that footage and with the help of social media that we will be able to get that out more so that everyone can see that," Gassaway said. "Hopefully someone knows or maybe the suspects themselves will come forward and do the right thing — and it will also bring an end to a lot of emotional pain and a lot of the 'why, why?'"

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.