Vancouver man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing partner to death

Police found the suspects partner suffering from stab wounds in the home. She was transported to a hospital where she later died. He's been charged with Murder I.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man has been arrested and charged with Murder I, according to Vancouver police.

Vancouver officers arrived at a home in the 2400 block of F Street after receiving a report that someone had been assaulted with a weapon. When they arrived, there was a man outside with a knife. He was arrested and charged with Murder I after police found a woman inside suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Police said the suspect and the woman were a couple. They had an 8-year-old child in the home that was unharmed.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect or victim, pending the notification of next of kin.

