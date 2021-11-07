Vancouver man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing partner to death

Vancouver officers arrived at a home in the 2400 block of F Street after receiving a report that someone had been assaulted with a weapon. When they arrived, there was a man outside with a knife. He was arrested and charged with Murder I after police found a woman inside suffering from stab wounds.



She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Police said the suspect and the woman were a couple. They had an 8-year-old child in the home that was unharmed.