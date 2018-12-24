Vancouver doctor Tom Dyehouse and his son, Graeme, 27, died Saturday while scuba diving in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Dyehouse, his wife Cheryl, and their four adult sons were all on the trip.

“They were each other's best friends,” said Tom Dyehouse’s sister Karyn Dyehouse. “I mean this family was so close and so tight.”

Karyn said her brother loved his family and loved helping his community as a doctor at the Family Wellness Center in Vancouver.

“I can tell you he was a wonderful physician” Karyn explained. “I can't imagine, the community has lost just a wonderful doctor because I know, being a doctor myself, how wonderful he was.”

Tom and his family took a scuba diving tour to Gordo Banks on Saturday. The website for the tour said it is an advanced dive and because of the depth, “there are frequent changes in current and visibility.”

Karyn and Tom’s brother, Bob Dyehouse, both said Tom was an experienced scuba driver and had taken his sons scuba diving in the past. This trip though was the first time the entire family got to scuba dive together.

Details of exactly what happenedare not clear, but the family believes Tom Dyehouse was trying to help his oldest son Graeme when things took a tragic turn.

The two somehow got separated from the group. Search and rescuers were called in, hoping to find them alive. Sadly though, a day later, technical divers found both Tom and Graeme dead underwater.

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesman told KGW the Mexican Navy search included a 47 foot vessel, helicopter, divers and a shoreline search.

“There's some thought that the son got in trouble and Tom, his dad, went after him to help and then they both succumbed and that there was a third son who tried to go down as well, but he came back and of course he lives with that thought of he tried, but couldn't save them,” Karyn explained.

The family is now making arrangements to come back to Vancouver. When they return, they are asking for support and compassion as they deal with this incredible loss.

“We wanted to speak on his behalf and what a wonderful man he was, what a wonderful family he’s raised, and to please, for the community to reach out to Cheryl and these boys and wrap their arms around them and know that they’re going to need their support,” Karyn said.

Both Tom and Graeme will be greatly missed.

“He was a courageous and positive spirit and, you know, somebody who sought adventure and lived life to the max,” Bob Dyehouse remembered about his brother Tom.