Vancouver couple in court on murder allegation in starvation case

Bail has been set at $1 million each for Felicia Adams and Jesse Franks. The couple is accused of starving and neglecting their teen son.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The adoptive parents of a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington, boy who died from starvation had bail set at $1 million each during a court appearance in Clark County.

The Columbian reports Felicia Adams and Jesse Franks appeared Monday in Superior Court on domestic violence charges of second-degree murder and homicide by abuse in 15-year-old Karreon Franks’ death.

In response to the charges being read, Franks said, “I don’t know why I’m being charged with all of this.”

Senior Deputy Prosecutor James Smith described the allegations as “extremely concerning." Smith said Adams and Jesse Franks are each facing a minimum 20-year prison sentence if convicted.

Karreon Franks was pronounced dead about 14 minutes after arriving at the emergency room at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center on Nov. 27, 2020, according to a search warrant filed by Vancouver police.

The Clark County medical examiner determined Karreon Franks died from starvation and neglect.

According to a search warrant, Washington Child Protective Services had opened an investigation one week prior to the teenager's death.

Adams and Jesse Franks adopted Karreon and his two brothers in 2012, according to court records.